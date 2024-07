ರೀಲ್ಸ್ ಹುಚ್ಚಿಗಾಗಿ ಚಲಿಸುವ ರೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಹಸ: ಕೈ, ಕಾಲು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಮುಂಬೈ ಯುವಕ

Central Railway has identified the stunt performer from this viral video, who later lost an arm and leg during another stunt. @RPFCRBB swiftly took action to ensure safety.

We urge all passengers to avoid life-threatening stunts and report such incidents at 9004410735 / 139.… https://t.co/HJQ1y25Xkv pic.twitter.com/DtJAb7VyXI