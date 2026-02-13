ನೋ ವೇ ಚಾನ್ಸೇ ಇಲ್ಲ: ಪಾದಚಾರಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಬೈಕ್‌ ಸವಾರನಿಗೆ ವೃದ್ದೆಯ ಪಾಠ

An elderly woman in Kozhikode, Kerala, bravely stopped a scooty rider from misusing the footpath and sent him back to the road. Her civic sense and determination truly deserve appreciation. pic.twitter.com/f5XEo52l7n
Update: Kerala MVD officials visited Prabhavathi Amma, the woman seen in the video, at her home and felicitated her. The rider’s license was suspended, he was directed to attend a one-week driving awareness class, and a fine was imposed. https://t.co/2CKqmvUvL0pic.twitter.com/nMNE14NXP2