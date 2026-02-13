ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 13 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyviral
ADVERTISEMENT

ನೋ ವೇ ಚಾನ್ಸೇ ಇಲ್ಲ: ಪಾದಚಾರಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಬೈಕ್‌ ಸವಾರನಿಗೆ ವೃದ್ದೆಯ ಪಾಠ

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 13 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 13:31 IST
Last Updated : 13 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 13:31 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
KeralaVideo ViralViral PhotoViralVideo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT