ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 20, 2019
ಆನಂದ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ಸೇವಾ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ

Updated:

ಆನಂದ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಆ್ಯಂಡ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾದ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಿಂದ ಆನಂದ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಅವರು ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

2020ರ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ 1 ರಿಂದ ಆನಂದ್‌ ಅವರು ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕಯೇತರ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾಗಿರಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪವನ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಗೋಯೆಂಕಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮರು ನೇಮಕ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ನಿಂದ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷದವರೆಗೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ‘ಸಿಇಒ’ದ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ಚಾಲಿತ ವಾಹನಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಿಭಾಯಿಸಲು ಕಂಪನಿಯು ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಸಿಇಒ ಹುದ್ದೆ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದೆ.

2021ರ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ 2ರಿಂದ ಅನಿಶ್ ಶಾ ಅವರು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಇಒ ಆಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

