ಆನಂದ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ಸೇವಾ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಆ್ಯಂಡ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾದ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಹುದ್ದೆಯಿಂದ ಆನಂದ್‌ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಅವರು ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷ ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

2020ರ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ 1 ರಿಂದ ಆನಂದ್‌ ಅವರು ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕಯೇತರ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾಗಿರಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪವನ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಗೋಯೆಂಕಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮರು ನೇಮಕ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷದ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ನಿಂದ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷದವರೆಗೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ‘ಸಿಇಒ’ದ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Delighted to announce our leadership transition plan which reflects the Group’s commitment to good governance. I am grateful to the board & nominations committee for conducting a diligent & rigorous year-long process that will ensure a seamless transition https://t.co/iw34PPxmCg

ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ಚಾಲಿತ ವಾಹನಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಹೊಣೆಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಿಭಾಯಿಸಲು ಕಂಪನಿಯು ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಸಿಇಒ ಹುದ್ದೆ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದೆ.

2021ರ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ 2ರಿಂದ ಅನಿಶ್ ಶಾ ಅವರು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಾಪಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಇಒ ಆಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Thank you @anandmahindra, I’m humbled by the trust reposed by you and the Board and honored to be a custodian of our values and culture. I’m excited about shaping our future, to drive growth and returns for our shareholders while enabling our communities to rise.

