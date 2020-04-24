ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಆವರಿಸಿದ ದಟ್ಟ ಮೋಡಗಳು; ಸುರಿದ ಮಳೆಗೆ ತಣ್ಣಗಾದ ಮನಸು

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಗುರುವಾರ ಸಂಜೆಯಿಂದ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಕುಳಿತಿದ್ದರೂ ಬೆವರು ಸುರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ವಾತಾವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮುಂಜಾವಿನಿಂದಲೇ ತಂಪಿನ ಸಿಂಚನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದರೂ ಆವರಿಸಿದ ದಟ್ಟ ಮೋಡಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಕಳೆದರೂ ಮಬ್ಬು ಮಬ್ಬು....ಒಮ್ಮೆಲೆ ಬೀಸಿದ ತಂಗಾಳಿಯ ಹಿಂದೆಯೇ ಆಗಸದಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲ ಸಿಡಿಲು–ಗುಡುಗಿನ ಆರ್ಭಟ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನೇ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮನಸ್ಸುಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಂದಷ್ಟು ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿತು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರದ ಮಳೆ.

ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಸುರಿದ ಮಳೆಯನ್ನು ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಕಿಟಕಿ, ಬಾಗಿಲುಗಳಿಂದ ಇಣುಕುತ್ತ ಫೋಟೊ, ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳನ್ನು ಸೆರೆಹಿಡಿದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೂ ಆಗಿದೆ. ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್‌ ಸ್ಟೇಟಸ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದಲೇ ಮಳೆಯ ಜೊತೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರ ಶುರುವಾಗಿದೆ. ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಮಳೆ (#BangaloreRains) ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿ ದೇಶದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದಿದೆ!

ಬಸವನಗುಡಿ, ಬಾನಸವಾಡಿ, ಇಂದಿರಾನಗರ, ಚಂದ್ರಾಲೇಔಡ್‌, ರಾಜಾಜಿನಗರ, ಬನಶಂಕರಿ, ವಿದ್ಯಾರಣ್ಯಪುರ, ಯಲಹಂಕ,...ಹೀಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಎಲ್ಲ ವಲಯಗಳನ್ನೂ ಮಳೆರಾಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ಕೆಲವು ಕಡೆ ಮಳೆಗಿಂತಲೂ ಗುಡುಗಿನದ್ದೇ ಜೋರು. ಸಿಡಿಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕೆಲವು ಕಡೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ಕಡಿತಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದೂ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಮಳೆ ಒಬ್ಬೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಭಿನ್ನ ಅನುಭವವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳೇ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿವೆ.



ಕೊಂಚ ಹೊತ್ತು ಕೊರೋನಾ ವೈರಸ್ ಮರೆಯುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಈ ಜೋರು ಮಳೆ! — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) April 24, 2020

Haven't seen this heavy rains on a summer morning in a long time! #BangaloreRains @BngWeather pic.twitter.com/8BSBPxVJvK — ಬೇಳೆ ಒಬ್ಬಟ್ಟು (@BeleObbattu) April 24, 2020

Lightning, thunderstorms ⛈ and smell of the soil #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/peCH41oXCe — Saransh Agarwal (@SaranshVAgarwal) April 24, 2020

The kind of cacophony you want to wake up to! ⛈️⚡🌦️#BangaloreRains☔ pic.twitter.com/kBaNuPus84 — Siddharth #StayHome Kankaria (@SiddhrthKnkaria) April 24, 2020

When you go for a morning walk and get caught in the rain. Enjoying the weather. 🌧️⛈️#BangaloreRains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/dznxpqvoef — Alok singh chauhan (@Aloksin01459081) April 24, 2020

The natural alarm to wake us up today is just amazing. #BangaloreRains https://t.co/gVAcNkiC3b — Anil Ramesh (@iAnilRamesh) April 24, 2020

With the existing #COVID19

Virus what havoc will #BangaloreRains bring to the number of cases? Any other circumstance, I would have loved these much needed showers. But this leaves me worried. Stay safe everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ogd1b2gfYg — v2click - Solo Vibrant Voyages✈️🗺 (@v2click) April 24, 2020

Right now.

Bliss after the insufferable heatwaves of the week. #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/fBfKSGBVNO — Chethana (@Tall_Dreams) April 24, 2020