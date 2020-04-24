ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 24, 2020
19 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಆರೋಗ್ಯಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧರಾಜಕಾರಣಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕವಾಚಕರವಾಣಿಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿಸುಧಾಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಆವರಿಸಿದ ದಟ್ಟ ಮೋಡಗಳು; ಸುರಿದ ಮಳೆಗೆ ತಣ್ಣಗಾದ ಮನಸು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಇಂದಿರಾನಗರದ ಸಮೀಪ ದಟ್ಟ ಮೋಡ ಆವರಿಸಿರುವುದು– ಚಿತ್ರ: ರಶ್ಮಿ.ಕೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಗುರುವಾರ ಸಂಜೆಯಿಂದ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಕುಳಿತಿದ್ದರೂ ಬೆವರು ಸುರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ವಾತಾವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮುಂಜಾವಿನಿಂದಲೇ ತಂಪಿನ ಸಿಂಚನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದರೂ ಆವರಿಸಿದ ದಟ್ಟ ಮೋಡಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಕಳೆದರೂ ಮಬ್ಬು ಮಬ್ಬು....ಒಮ್ಮೆಲೆ ಬೀಸಿದ ತಂಗಾಳಿಯ ಹಿಂದೆಯೇ ಆಗಸದಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲ ಸಿಡಿಲು–ಗುಡುಗಿನ ಆರ್ಭಟ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನೇ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮನಸ್ಸುಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಂದಷ್ಟು ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿತು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರದ ಮಳೆ. 

ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಸುರಿದ ಮಳೆಯನ್ನು ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಕಿಟಕಿ, ಬಾಗಿಲುಗಳಿಂದ ಇಣುಕುತ್ತ ಫೋಟೊ, ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳನ್ನು ಸೆರೆಹಿಡಿದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೂ ಆಗಿದೆ. ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್‌ ಸ್ಟೇಟಸ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅದಲೇ ಮಳೆಯ ಜೊತೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರ ಶುರುವಾಗಿದೆ. ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಮಳೆ (#BangaloreRains) ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿ ದೇಶದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದಿದೆ!

ಬಸವನಗುಡಿ, ಬಾನಸವಾಡಿ, ಇಂದಿರಾನಗರ, ಚಂದ್ರಾಲೇಔಡ್‌, ರಾಜಾಜಿನಗರ, ಬನಶಂಕರಿ, ವಿದ್ಯಾರಣ್ಯಪುರ, ಯಲಹಂಕ,...ಹೀಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಎಲ್ಲ ವಲಯಗಳನ್ನೂ ಮಳೆರಾಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ಕೆಲವು ಕಡೆ ಮಳೆಗಿಂತಲೂ ಗುಡುಗಿನದ್ದೇ ಜೋರು. ಸಿಡಿಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕೆಲವು ಕಡೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ಕಡಿತಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದೂ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. 

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಮಳೆ ಒಬ್ಬೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಭಿನ್ನ ಅನುಭವವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳೇ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿವೆ.
 

Rains Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Lockdown

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ (+)

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತ ಪರದಾಟ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ರಾಮನಗರ
ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ: ಲಾಕ್ ಡೌನ್ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ 6 ತಿಂಗಳ ಶಿಶು, 3ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗು ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕೇಸ್
ಲಾಕ್‌‌ಡೌನ್ ಲಕನೌ: ರಂಜಾನ್ ತುಂಡೆ ಕಬಾಬ್ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಗ್ರಾಹಕರಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರಾಸೆ
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತಲೇ ಇದೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕು
ಸೋಂಕು ಪತ್ತೆ ಶೇ 4.5ಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಥಿರ: ಕೊರೊನಾ ಪ್ರಸರಣ: ಸ್ಫೋಟಕವಲ್ಲ, ಸ್ಥಿರ
ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ಗೆ ಯಶಸ್ವೀ ದಿಗ್ಬಂಧನ– ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಖಾಲಿ
ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ಪಿಡುಗು ಪರಿಣಾಮ: ಭಾರತೀಯರು ತಾಯ್ನಾಡಿಗೆ ರವಾನಿಸುವ ಹಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಿತ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಲಶ್ರುತಿ: ಗುಹೆ ವಾಸಿಗೆ ಮನೆ: ಸಿಎಂ ಆದೇಶ
ಹೊಂಗಸಂದ್ರ | 13 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಸೋಂಕು: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕಿತರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 109ಕ್ಕೆ
ಮಂಗಳೂರು | ಕೋವಿಡ್-19ರಿಂದ‌ ವೃದ್ಧೆ ಸಾವು:‌ ಅಂತ್ಯಸಂಸ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರ ವಿರೋಧ
ರಾಮನಗರ ಜೈಲು ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ
₹18 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರಾಟವಾದ ಶಕೀಬ್‌ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್‌
ರಾಮನಗರ ಜೈಲಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಪಾದರಾಯನಪುರ ಗಲಭೆಕೋರರ ಪೈಕಿ ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್‌
 