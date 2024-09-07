ಏತ ನೀರಾವರಿ ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾರ್ಥ ಚಾಲನೆ

ಶನಿವಾರ, 7 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 7 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 13:29 IST
Last Updated 7 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 13:29 IST
ಕನಕಪುರ: ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕಿನ ಹಾರೋಬೆಲೆಯ ಮೂಲೆಗುಂದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಅರ್ಕಾವತಿ ಜಲಾಶಯ ಬಲದಂಡೆ ಏತ ನೀರಾವರಿ ಯೋಜನೆಯಡಿ ನೀರು ಪೂರೈಕೆಗೆ ಪರಿಕ್ಷಾರ್ಥವಾಗಿ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಡಿ.ಕೆ.‌ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಶನಿವಾರ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಿದರು.

ವಿಧಾನ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಶಾಸಕರಾದ ಎಸ್. ರವಿ, ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಇತರ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಇದ್ದರು.

