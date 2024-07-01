ಸೋಮವಾರ, 1 ಜುಲೈ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homeeducation career guide
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Exam: ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ; ಸಮಾಜ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ– ಇತಿಹಾಸ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 1 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 10:44 IST
Last Updated 1 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 10:44 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Exam: ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ; ಸಮಾಜ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ– ಇತಿಹಾಸ

SSLC exam

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT