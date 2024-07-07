ಭಾನುವಾರ, 7 ಜುಲೈ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homeeducation career guidesslc
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೋತ್ತರ: ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ– ಇಂಗ್ಲೀಷ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
Published 7 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 11:30 IST
Last Updated 7 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 11:30 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

SSLC ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೋತ್ತರ: ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ– ಇಂಗ್ಲೀಷ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ

SSLC ExamsSSLCscience

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT