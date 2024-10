ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕಿ ಏಕ್ತಾ ಕಪೂರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪೋಕ್ಸೊ ಪ್ರಕರಣ

🚨 Producer #EktaKapoor and her mother #ShobhaKapoor face legal action under the Protection of Children from Se#ual Offences (POCSO) Act. 🚨



🔸 The case is linked to inappropriate scenes involving minors in Gandi Baat season 6, streamed on ALT Balaji between February and April… pic.twitter.com/IK2CbXpM6b