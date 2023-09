Jawan advance booking: ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ ₹51.17 ಕೋಟಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಶಾರುಖ್ ಚಿತ್ರ

BREAKING:#Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office



Advance Sales Day 1



India - ₹ 32.47 cr

Overseas - ₹ 18.70 cr [$2.25 M - Reported Locs]



Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr



Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in… pic.twitter.com/lX6CmYsmD1