ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದವರಿಂದ ದಾಂಧಲೆ: ನಟಿ ರಿಯಾ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಆರೋಪ

Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime ? Who is responsible for this ? Is there any law at all ? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too . Or is this the system we live in ?

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:37am PDT