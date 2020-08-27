ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದವರಿಂದ ದಾಂಧಲೆ: ನಟಿ ರಿಯಾ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಆರೋಪ
ಮುಂಬೈ: ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಗಳು ತಾವಿರುವ ಕಟ್ಟಡದೊಳಗೆ ನುಗ್ಗಿ ದಾಂಧಲೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿ, ನಟ ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಜಪೂತ್ ಸಾವು ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಆರೋಪಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ನಟಿ ರಿಯಾ ಚರ್ಕವರ್ತಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ರಾಮ್ ನಾನಿರುವ ಕಟ್ಟಡದ ಕಾವಲುಗಾರ. ಆತನನ್ನು ತಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದವರು ನಾನಿರುವ ಕಟ್ಟಡಕ್ಕೆ ನುಗ್ಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಾವಲುಗಾರ ಹಾಗೂ ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದು ಅಪರಾಧ ಕೃತ್ಯವಲ್ಲವೇ? ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾನೂನಿದೆಯೇ? ನಾವೇನು ಅನಾಗರಿಕರೆ? ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದವರು ಇದರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವರೇ,’ ಎಂದಿರುವ ಅವರು, #justiceforram ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಅನ್ನೂ ಬಳಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime ? Who is responsible for this ? Is there any law at all ? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too . Or is this the system we live in ?
ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಜಪೂತ್ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ತಂದೆ, ನಟಿ ರಿಯಾ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಪ್ರಕರಣವನ್ನು ಬಿಹಾರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಿಬಿಐಗೆ ವಹಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದನ್ನು ಮುಂಬೈ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅಂತಿಮವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣವನ್ನು ಸಿಬಿಐ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ, ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಅವರ ಗೆಳತಿ ರಿಯಾ ಅಂದಿನಿಂದಲೂ ಸುದ್ದಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಹಣ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆ ಕುರಿತು ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.
This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou
ರಿಯಾಳನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಿ: ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಸೋದರಿ ಆಗ್ರಹ
ರಿಯಾ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ‘ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್’ ಅನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸುವಂತೆ ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಜಪೂತ್ ಅವರ ಸಹೋದರಿ ಶ್ವೇತಾ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಕೀರ್ತಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ರಿಯಾ ಸುಶಾಂತ್ಗೆ ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾಳೆ. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವನ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಿಡಿತ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾಳೆ. ಅವಳು ಮತ್ತು ತಂಡ ಹಣವನ್ನು ಸುಶಾಂತ್ನಿಂದ ಕಸಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರು ಸುಶಾಂತ್ನನ್ನು ಸಾವಿನ ದವಡೆಗೆ ತಳ್ಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕೀರ್ತಿ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಶ್ವೇತಾ ಕಳೆದ ಒಂದು ತಿಂಗಳಿನಿಂದ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ‘ಜಸ್ಟೀಸ್ ಫಾರ್ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಆರ್’ ಅಭಿಯಾನವನ್ನು ಸಕ್ರಿಯವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ರಿಯಾ ಚರ್ಕವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ತಂದೆ ಇಂದರ್ಜಿತ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯವು ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಕರೆದಿದೆ.
