'Salaar' Movie | ದೂಳೆಬ್ಬಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್‌: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನ ₹178 ಕೋಟಿ ಗಳಿಕೆ

The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️#SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day!



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar… pic.twitter.com/yJJfW9OA2t