ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಹಬ್ಬಿಸಿದರೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮ ಅನಿವಾರ್ಯ ಎಂದ ‘ಸಜನಿ’ ಬೆಡಗಿ

ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್‌ ದಂಧೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಟಿ ಶರ್ಮಿಳಾ ಮಾಂಡ್ರೆಯ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಏನು?

ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್‌ ದಂಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹಲವು ನಟ, ನಟಿಯರ ಹೆಸರು ತಳಕು ಹಾಕಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಈ ದಂಧೆಯ ಕರಾಳ ಬೇರುಗಳು ಗಾಂಧಿನಗರಕ್ಕೂ ಚಾಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಈಗ ಬಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಂದು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ನಟಿ ರಾಗಿಣಿ ದ್ವಿವೇದಿ ಅವರ ಮನೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ಸಿಸಿಬಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು, ಆಕೆಯ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ನಡುವೆಯೇ ನಟಿ ಶರ್ಮಿಳಾ ಮಾಂಡ್ರೆ, ‘ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್‌ ದಂಧೆಯ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ನನ್ನನ್ನೂ ಸಿಲುಕಿಸಿ ನನ್ನ ಹೆಸರಿಗೆ ಮಸಿ ಬಳಿಯುವ ಷಡ್ಯಂತ್ರ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ‌

‘ಕೆಲವು ಸುದ್ದಿವಾಹಿನಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕೆಲವರು ಉದ್ದೇಶಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ನನ್ನ ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ಈ ದಂಧೆಯ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಂತಹ ಸುದ್ದಿವಾಹಿನಿಗಳು ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಕಾರ್ಯಸೂಚಿ ಹೊಂದಿವೆ. ಇಂತಹ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಹಬ್ಬಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ’ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಬಿತ್ತರಿಸುವುದರಿಂದ ಸುದ್ದಿವಾಹಿನಿಗಳ ಟಿಆರ್‌ಪಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದರ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅಂತಹ ವಾಹಿನಿಗಳ ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯಾತ್ಮಕ ಉದ್ದೇಶವೂ ಅಡಗಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆಧಾರರಹಿತ ಟೀಕೆ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ. ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಷ್ಟು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಾನು ಒಬ್ಬಂಟಿಯಾಗಿಯೇ ವೃತ್ತಿಬದುಕನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಶರ್ಮಿಳಾ.

‘ನಾನು ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್‌ ದಂಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಯಾರೊಬ್ಬರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರೊಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಸ್ನೇಹ ಕೂಡ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಆಧಾರರಹಿತ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಹಾಗೆಂದು ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಕೂರುವ ಜಾಯಮಾನವೂ ನನ್ನದಲ್ಲ. ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಆರೋಪ ಮಾಡುವವರು, ಮುದ್ರಿಸುವವರು ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಸಾರ ಮಾಡುವವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಾನೂನು ಕ್ರಮಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

Drugs mafia
Sharmiela Mandre

