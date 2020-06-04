ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಖ್ಯಾತ ಗಾಯಕ, ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಮಣ್ಯಂ ಅವರಿಗಿಂದು 74ನೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ. ತೆಲುಗು, ತಮಿಳು, ಕನ್ನಡ, ಮಲಯಾಳಂ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಭಾರತದ 15 ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 40,000ಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಡಿರುವ ಗಾಯಕ ಎಸ್‌ಪಿಬಿ.

ತಮ್ಮ ಇಷ್ಟದ ಗಾಯಕನ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ್ದು #SPBalasubrahmanyam ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆ ಗಾಯನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ 6 ಬಾರಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಎಸ್‌ಪಿಬಿ, ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಫೇರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು 6 ಬಾರಿ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಫೇರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ (ಸೌತ್) ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2001ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪದ್ಮ ಶ್ರೀ ಮತ್ತು 2011ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪದ್ಮ ಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಇವರನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Birthday greetings to #SPBalaSubrahmanyam Garu, famous veteran singer, sung nearly 40000 songs in 16 Languages.

Happy Birthday to the most Magnetic voice of Indian Music There cannot be a Playlist without his Songs A legendary singer who has mesmerized us for more than 5 decades Above all A Humble and down to earth Human being

Happy Birthday to the legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam .

Though all of his songs are equally soothing and magical, my personal favorite will be always 'Thooliyile Ada Vantha ' from 'Chinna Thambi'.

One of the many many great songs from SPB-Ilaiyaraja combo. pic.twitter.com/Pkj4UAuyt6

— Sreerag Mukundan (@SreeragIIS) June 4, 2020