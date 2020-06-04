ಗುರುವಾರ , ಜೂನ್ 4, 2020
27 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಆರೋಗ್ಯಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧರಾಜಕಾರಣಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕವಾಚಕರವಾಣಿಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿಸುಧಾಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು

ಎಸ್‌ಪಿ ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಮಣ್ಯಂ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

SPB

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಖ್ಯಾತ ಗಾಯಕ, ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ  ಎಸ್‌.ಪಿ ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಮಣ್ಯಂ ಅವರಿಗಿಂದು 74ನೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ. ತೆಲುಗು, ತಮಿಳು, ಕನ್ನಡ, ಮಲಯಾಳಂ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಭಾರತದ 15 ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 40,000ಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ  ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಡಿರುವ ಗಾಯಕ ಎಸ್‌ಪಿಬಿ. 

ತಮ್ಮ ಇಷ್ಟದ ಗಾಯಕನ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ್ದು #SPBalasubrahmanyam ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆ ಗಾಯನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ 6 ಬಾರಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಎಸ್‌ಪಿಬಿ, ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಫೇರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು 6 ಬಾರಿ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಫೇರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ (ಸೌತ್) ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.  2001ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪದ್ಮ ಶ್ರೀ ಮತ್ತು 2011ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪದ್ಮ ಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಇವರನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

SP Balasubrahmanyam
Music
Singer

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ವಾಜಿದ್ ಖಾನ್ ನಿಧನ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ವಾಜಿದ್ ಖಾನ್ ನಿಧನ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಪಿಚ್ಚಳ್ಳಿ ಗಾಯನ ಮೋಡಿ ಪಿಚ್ಚಳ್ಳಿ ಗಾಯನ ಮೋಡಿ
ಇತರೆ
ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂತನಿಗೆ 77ನೇ ವಸಂತ ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂತನಿಗೆ 77ನೇ ವಸಂತ
ಸಂಗೀತ
ಸಂಗೀತ ಲೋಕದ ಗಟ್ಟಿಜೀವ ಸಂಗೀತ ಲೋಕದ ಗಟ್ಟಿಜೀವ
ವಾಚಕರ ವಾಣಿ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ FaceBook Live: ಜನ್ನಿ ಗಾಯನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರಿಯರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ FaceBook Live: ಜನ್ನಿ ಗಾಯನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರಿಯರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ
ಸಂಗೀತ
ನಾದಪಯಣ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಉಭಯಗಾನ ವಿದುಷಿ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ.ಭಾವೆ ನಾದಪಯಣ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಉಭಯಗಾನ ವಿದುಷಿ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ.ಭಾವೆ
ನುಡಿ ನಮನ
ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದುಷಿ, ಉಭಯಗಾನ ವಿಶಾರದೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ ಭಾವೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದುಷಿ, ಉಭಯಗಾನ ವಿಶಾರದೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ ಭಾವೆ
ಸಂಗೀತ
ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದುಷಿ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ.ಭಾವೆ ನಿಧನ ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದುಷಿ ಶ್ಯಾಮಲಾ ಜಿ.ಭಾವೆ ನಿಧನ
ಸಂಗೀತ
ಆತ್ಮ ನಿರ್ಭರ್ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ 211 ಗಾಯಕರ ಸಂದೇಶ: ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಆತ್ಮ ನಿರ್ಭರ್ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ 211 ಗಾಯಕರ ಸಂದೇಶ: ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ: ಬ್ರಾಸ್‌ಬ್ಯಾಂಡ್‌, ಮಂಗಳವಾದ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಳಲು ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ: ಬ್ರಾಸ್‌ಬ್ಯಾಂಡ್‌, ಮಂಗಳವಾದ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಅಳಲು
ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ
ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ ಸಂಗೀತ ಗೋಷ್ಠಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ರೋಹಿತ್‌, ಸಾನಿಯಾ ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ ಸಂಗೀತ ಗೋಷ್ಠಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ರೋಹಿತ್‌, ಸಾನಿಯಾ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ನೂರು ಗಾಯಕರಿಂದ 14 ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೀತನಮನ ನೂರು ಗಾಯಕರಿಂದ 14 ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೀತನಮನ
ಇತರೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
 