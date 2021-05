Bigg Boss 8: ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾದ ದಿವ್ಯಾ ಉರುಡುಗ.. ಅರವಿಂದ್ ಕಣ್ಣೀರು

Divya Uruduga is recovering from her health condition.

Thanking everyone who were keen on knowing about her. Please pray for her speedy recovery.🌸#Stayhomestaysafe

Watch #BBK8 episodes on @colorskannadaofficial every day and before TV on @vootselect 📺#TeamDivyaUruduga pic.twitter.com/oq4WuR1sc8

— Divya Uruduga✨ (@divya_uruduga) May 6, 2021