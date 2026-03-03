ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 3 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeexplainerdigest
ಇರಾನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮಾಡಿದ ಖರ್ಚು, ಬಳಸಿದ ಅಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ
ಇರಾನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮಾಡಿದ ಖರ್ಚು, ಬಳಸಿದ ಅಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published 3 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 7:54 IST
Last Updated 3 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 7:54 IST
Comments
ಇರಾನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಮೆರಿಕ–ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಎಪಿಕ್ ಫ್ಯೂರಿ ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕವು ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಡಾಲರ್‌ನಷ್ಟು ಖರ್ಚು ಮಾಡಿದೆ, ಬಳಸಿದ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ವರದಿಗಳ ಅಂದಾಜುಗಳ ವಿವರ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಇರಾನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮಾಡಿದ ಖರ್ಚು, ಬಳಸಿದ ಅಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಜಂಟಿಯಾಗಿ ಇರಾನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ದಾಳಿಯ ಖರ್ಚು ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಸಿದ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ವಿವರಗಳು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ದಾಳಿಯ ಉದ್ದೇಶ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಇರಾನ್ ಪರಮಾಣು ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆಯದಂತೆ ತಡೆಯಲು ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು 'ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಎಪಿಕ್ ಫ್ಯೂರಿ' ಎಂದು ಹೆಸರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ
ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಛ ನಾಯಕ ಅಯತೊಲ್ಲಾ ಅಲಿ ಖಮೇನಿಯ ಹತ್ಯೆಯ ನಂತರ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸೈನಿಕರ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಸೇಡು ತೀರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತೀಕಾರದ ಶಪಥ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ಬಳಕೆ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಿ–1 ಬಾಂಬರ್‌ಗಳು, ಬಿ–2 ಸ್ಟೆಲ್ತ್‌ ಬಾಂಬರ್‌ಗಳು, ಎಫ್‌–35, ಎಫ್‌–22 ಮತ್ತು ಎಫ್‌–15 ಫೈಟರ್‌ ಜೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿದೆ. ಡ್ರೋಣ್‌ಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳೂ ಸೇರಿವೆ.
ಯುದ್ಧದ ಖರ್ಚು
ಅಮೆರಿಕ 2023ರ ಅ. 7ರಿಂದ ಸುಮಾರು 21.7 ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಡಾಲರ್‌ ಸೇನಾ ನೆರವಿಗಾಗಿ ವ್ಯಯಿಸಿದೆ. ಒಟ್ಟು ಖರ್ಚು 31.35 ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಡಾಲರ್‌ವರೆಗೆ ಏರಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
21.7 ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಡಾಲರ್‌
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸೇನಾ ನೆರವಿಗಾಗಿ ವ್ಯಯಿಸಿದ ಹಣ
555
ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಇರಾನ್‌  ನಾಗರಿಕರು
800 ದಶಲಕ್ಷ ಡಾಲರ್‌
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಯುದ್ಧ ಖರ್ಚು
65 ಲಕ್ಷ ಡಾಲರ್‌
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಯುದ್ಧ ಖರ್ಚು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
AmericawarIsrael Iran conflictIsrael-Iran conflictiran conflict

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT