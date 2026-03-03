ಇರಾನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮಾಡಿದ ಖರ್ಚು, ಬಳಸಿದ ಅಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಜಂಟಿಯಾಗಿ ಇರಾನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ದಾಳಿಯ ಖರ್ಚು ಮತ್ತು ಬಳಸಿದ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳ ವಿವರಗಳು.
ಇರಾನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಮೆರಿಕ–ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಎಪಿಕ್ ಫ್ಯೂರಿ ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕವು ಶತಕೋಟಿ ಡಾಲರ್ನಷ್ಟು ಖರ್ಚು ಮಾಡಿದೆ, ಬಳಸಿದ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ವರದಿಗಳ ಅಂದಾಜುಗಳ ವಿವರ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve. pic.twitter.com/6JpG73lHYW— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026
The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed. pic.twitter.com/nNDoDexH6g— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026
