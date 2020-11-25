ಬುಧವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2020
ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನ: ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡ ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ, ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನವನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಸೇವೆಗೆ ಮುಡಿಪಾಗಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರು. ಕುಶಾಗ್ರಮತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಪಾತ್ರವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇಂದು ದುಃಖದ ದಿನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಆಧಾರ ಸ್ತಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಂತು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಆಸ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮಗೆ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರಾಗಿ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಪಕ್ಷ ಬಡವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

