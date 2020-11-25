ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನ: ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡ ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ, ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನವನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಸೇವೆಗೆ ಮುಡಿಪಾಗಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರು. ಕುಶಾಗ್ರಮತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಪಾತ್ರವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.

ಇಂದು ದುಃಖದ ದಿನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಹ್ಮದ್‌ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಆಧಾರ ಸ್ತಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಂತು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಆಸ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.

We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020