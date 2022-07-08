ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಜುಲೈ 8, 2022
ಅಮರನಾಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇಘ ಸ್ಫೋಟ; ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 10 ಸಾವು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಶ್ರೀನಗರ: ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಹಿಮಾಲಯದ ತಪ್ಪಲಿನ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಯಾತ್ರಾಸ್ಥಳ ಅಮರನಾಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ಮೇಘ ಸ್ಫೋಟವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 10 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. 

ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 40ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿ ನಾಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.  

ಮೇಘಸ್ಫೋಟದ ಬಳಿಕ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದರಿಂದಾಗಿ ಪ್ರವಾಹದಂತಹ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.  

ಸೇನೆ, ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಯು ಪಡೆಯು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರತವಾಗಿದೆ. 

