ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಬಳಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಬಳಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಗಾಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ.

ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಡಾ. ಎ.ಪಿ.ಜೆ. ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ಕಲಾಂ ರಸ್ತೆಯ ಸಮೀಪದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಹಲವಾರು ಕಾರುಗಳ ವಿಂಡ್‌ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನ್‌ಗಳು ಹಾನಿಗೊಳಗಾದವು.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

ವಿಜಯ ಚೌಕ ಸಮೀಪದಲ್ಲೇ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿರುವುದು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಆತಂಕಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಜಯ ಚೌಕದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸದ ಬಳಿಕದ 'ಬೀಟಿಂಗ್ ರಿಟ್ರೀಟ್' ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಸ್ಪೋಟದ ತೀವ್ರತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ವರೂಪದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸುತ್ತು ಮುತ್ತಲಿನ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಒದಗಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Delhi: Window panes of three vehicles damaged in a low-intensity explosion near Jindal House. No injury nor any damage to any other property reported. pic.twitter.com/lNnmIccSvm — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021