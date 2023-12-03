Election Results: ನಾಲ್ಕು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ- ಕ್ಷಣ–ಕ್ಷಣದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ

ಇಂದು ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ, ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಮತ್ತು ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2023ರ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ, ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದು ಅಧಿಕಾರದ ಗದ್ದುಗೆಯ ಸನಿಹದಲ್ಲಿವೆ. ತೆಲಂಗಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮೋಡಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಹಿಡಿಯುವುದು ನಿಚ್ಚಳವಾಗಿದೆ.
09:4003 Dec 2023
ಜನ ಈ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ನ ಭೋಗಸ್ ಭರವಸೆಗಳನ್ನು ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿ ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವರ ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ ಜೋಶಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
09:2103 Dec 2023
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲೂ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಎಂಪಿ ಸಾದ್ವಿ ಪ್ರಗ್ಯಾ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಕುರಿತು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ,
#ResultsWithHT | BJP MP Sadhvi #PragyaSinghThakur says, "PM Modi is in the hearts of the entire country. He is there in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan..."
ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಕುರಿತು ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡಿ.ಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "The people of Telangana have decided that there must be change, there must be change for progress, and development. He (Revanth Reddy) is the PCC president. He is the team leader. Our party will take the… pic.twitter.com/PGQn7W9YUk