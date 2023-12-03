ಭಾನುವಾರ, 3 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2023
Election Results: ನಾಲ್ಕು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ- ಕ್ಷಣ–ಕ್ಷಣದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ
LIVE

ಇಂದು ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ, ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಮತ್ತು ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2023ರ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
್ರಜಾವಾ‌ಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌
ಇಂದು ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ, ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಮತ್ತು ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2023ರ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ, ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದು ಅಧಿಕಾರದ ಗದ್ದುಗೆಯ ಸನಿಹದಲ್ಲಿವೆ. ತೆಲಂಗಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮೋಡಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಹಿಡಿಯುವುದು ನಿಚ್ಚಳವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಜನ ಈ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ಭೋಗಸ್ ಭರವಸೆಗಳನ್ನು ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿ ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವರ ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ ಜೋಶಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲೂ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಎಂಪಿ ಸಾದ್ವಿ ಪ್ರಗ್ಯಾ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಕುರಿತು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ,

ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ವೇಳೆ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟ ಕುಸಿದು ಬೀಳಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ತೆಲಂಗಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಜೈ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಅಮ್ಮ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಕೂಗಿದೆ

