ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಗೆ ಬಾಳಾಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಠಾಕ್ರೆ, RSS ಬೆಂಬಲ ಇತ್ತು: ಸಂಜಯ್ ರಾವುತ್

#WATCH | On June 25 to be observed as Samvidhan Hatya Divas in remembrance of the 1975 Emergency, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "They have no work left. It has been 50 years, people have forgotten the Emergency. Why was Emergency imposed in this country? Some people… pic.twitter.com/2C6I19kDMr