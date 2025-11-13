Delhi Red fort Blast: ದೇಶದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ನಗರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸರಣಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ನಡೆಸಲು ಸಂಚು!

Delhi terror blast case | The Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen jointly raised around Rs 20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar. They later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK Fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakhs from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas…
Delhi terror blast case | Around eight suspects planned to carry out a serial blast at four locations. They had planned to move to four cities in groups of two each. Each group was supposed to carry multiple IEDs along with them: Investigative Agency Sources