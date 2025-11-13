ಗುರುವಾರ, 13 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Red fort Blast: ದೇಶದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ನಗರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸರಣಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ ನಡೆಸಲು ಸಂಚು!

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 13 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 4:51 IST
Last Updated : 13 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 4:51 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Delhi Red Fort Blast | ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಿದ್ದ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Delhi Red Fort Blast | ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಿದ್ದ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ
Delhi Red Fort Blast | ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಿದ್ದ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Delhi Blast| ಕಾರು ಚಲಾಯಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದದ್ದು ಡಾ.ಉಮರ್ ನಬಿ: DNA ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೃಢ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Delhi Blast| ಕಾರು ಚಲಾಯಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದದ್ದು ಡಾ.ಉಮರ್ ನಬಿ: DNA ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೃಢ
Delhi Blast| ಕಾರು ಚಲಾಯಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದದ್ದು ಡಾ.ಉಮರ್ ನಬಿ: DNA ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೃಢ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Delhi Blast: ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಸಂಚು ಶುರು; ಕೆಂಪುಕೋಟೆ ಬಳಿ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಚಾರ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Delhi Blast: ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಸಂಚು ಶುರು; ಕೆಂಪುಕೋಟೆ ಬಳಿ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಚಾರ
Delhi Blast: ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಸಂಚು ಶುರು; ಕೆಂಪುಕೋಟೆ ಬಳಿ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಚಾರ
DelhiBlastNIAinvestigationSerial blasts

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT