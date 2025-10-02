Gandhi Jayanti: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ

On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/koJDaAbLRe— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary and attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana at Rajghat, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ttDkPwOsKl— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2025
Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as… pic.twitter.com/LjvtFauWIr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ ignited a… pic.twitter.com/p9zaMRh3xC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025
ಶಸ್ತ್ರವಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಯುದ್ಧ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವೆಂಬುದನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾತ್ಮ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ತನ್ನ ವೈರಿಗಳಿಗೂ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ಕಣ್ಣುತೆರೆಸಿದ ಮಹಾನ್ ಸಂತ, ಧರ್ಮದ ಹಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ ದಾರ್ಶನಿಕ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 2, 2025
ಜಗದ ಕಷ್ಟಗಳಿಗೆಲ್ಲ ಮರುಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಬಾಪುವಿನ ಹೃದಯದೊಳಗೆ ಅದೆಷ್ಟು ಕರುಣೆ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ ತುಂಬಿತ್ತೆಂದು ಊಹಿಸುವುದು ಅಸಾಧ್ಯ.
ಸತ್ಯ, ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಹನೆ,… pic.twitter.com/jpywIhqlQT
ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷರ ಸರ್ವಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಧೋರಣೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಿಡಿದೆದ್ದು ದೇಶದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ಚಳವಳಿಗೆ ಧುಮುಕಿದ ಲಾಲ್ ಬಹದ್ದೂರ್ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ ಅವರು ಪರಕೀಯರ ಆಳ್ವಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ದೇಶವನ್ನು ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ನಂತರವೂ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಬದುಕಿನಿಂದ ವಿಮುಖರಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಬಡತನ, ಅನಕ್ಷರತೆ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಪುನಶ್ಚೇತನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಕ್ರಿಯ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ ಸೇರಿ… pic.twitter.com/a81JGk2iLC— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 2, 2025
