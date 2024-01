ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಧಾರಿತ ನೃತ್ಯ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಲಿರುವ ನಟಿ ಹೇಮಾ ಮಾಲಿನಿ

#WATCH | BJP leader Hema Malini says, "...I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..."



(Source: Hema… pic.twitter.com/TjY34WTFNO