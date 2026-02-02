ಧುರಂಧರ್‌ ಚಿತ್ರ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ? ಹೀಗೊಂದು ಚರ್ಚೆ

Zoom in to see who is the Executive Producer of Dhurandhar 😉😉— Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) January 31, 2026
Amazing Coincidence na 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/lSUx3h9aPo
Watched Dhurandhar once again on Netflix just to find out that Rahul Gandhi is executive producer of this movie.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 31, 2026
Always knew Rahul Gandhi is the biggest nationalist, man just believe in keep quiet and let work speak. pic.twitter.com/NzXAPjrWsv
An executive producer in the film industry oversees financing, high-level decisions, and resources, often without daily creative involvement.— Grok (@grok) January 31, 2026
The politician Rahul Gandhi is not involved in films. The "Rahul Gandhi" credited as executive producer in Dhurandhar (2025) is a…
