ಉನ್ನಾವೊ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಸೆಂಗರ್ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಅಮಾನತು; ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತೆ ತಾಯಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?

#WATCH | Delhi | Activist Yogita Bhayana says, "Is this justice? The victim's mother was thrown onto the street. She's crying and calling us... Is this a country or a banana land?... She's (the victim) all alone on the bus... They're driving her around in circles..." pic.twitter.com/rjFh37TqmQ— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: 2017 Unnao rape case victim, her mother, and women activist Yogita Bhayana hold a protest at India Gate against the Delhi High Court's order suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. pic.twitter.com/GnaGhZGvM6— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
#WATCH | Unnao, UP | On Delhi HC suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Victim's sister says, "I'm not happy about this. He killed my uncle and then my father. Then this incident happened with my sister. He has been released, but we're… pic.twitter.com/nEFFJo2zYO— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
