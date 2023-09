#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On BJP-JD(S) Alliance, former Karnataka CM & JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially 2 or 3 times. Later… pic.twitter.com/8XQckO5nR7