56 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಭೇಟಿ: ಗಯಾನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

#WATCH | Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana along with 4 ministers from Guyana, PM of Grenada and PM of Barbados received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Georgetown, Guyana— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral… pic.twitter.com/mXVaOdy0fP
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana as he arrives at a hotel in Georgetown.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will… pic.twitter.com/ltZIuLlypf
#WATCH | Guyana: PM Narendra Modi presented with the ‘Key to the City’ of Georgetown.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join… pic.twitter.com/AN62gmgIw6
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnesses cultural performances in Georgetown, Guyana— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join… pic.twitter.com/cUoyKPJcir
