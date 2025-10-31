Womens WC: ಬಲಿಷ್ಠ ಆಸೀಸ್ ಮಣಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ ವನಿತೆಯರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

Fabulous victory! 🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 30, 2025
Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball.
Keep the tricolour flying high. 💙 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cUfEPwcQXn
What a historic win! A fantastic record-breaking chase by the Indian women's team to beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final!— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 31, 2025
On to the final! All the best, team India!#WomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/7Qyqc6gIaJ
It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025
Dream. Believe. Achieve. 💫— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 31, 2025
Our women showed the world what true champions look like🇮🇳❤️
History created — India marches into the Final 🏆#indiawvsausw pic.twitter.com/rijdHkK67E
Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team on entering the World Cup finals after a historic victory against Australia.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 30, 2025
A stellar innings by @JemiRodrigues, Captain @ImHarmanpreet, and the collective grit of the entire team powered one of the greatest run… pic.twitter.com/OF3jQU3kvk
