ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಿಂದ ಕೊಕ್, ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದಲೂ ಔಟ್; ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್ ಆದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಳೆದ ದಿನವಷ್ಟೇ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಈಗ ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಿಂದಲೂ ಈ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ಸ್‌ಮನ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದ ಕೈಬಿಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಈ ನಡುವೆ 'ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್' ಆಗಿ ಸಹ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ತಂದುಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹೋದ ಪಂದ್ಯದವರೆಗೂ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ ಡೇವಿಡ್‌ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಭಾನುವಾರದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 12ನೇ ಆಟಗಾರನಾದರು. ಅವರು ಟೈಮ್‌ ಔಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದರು.

Warner just wants tobe out there in the middle ..

Always there for this team

( anyother player might’ve done the same too, but to see him do all these after being sacked as captain, not part of the playing XI is ❤️) #ipl2021 #Warner #SRH pic.twitter.com/YFoZNiYmYO

— AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) May 2, 2021