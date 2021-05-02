ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಮೇ 2, 2021
ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಿಂದ ಕೊಕ್, ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದಲೂ ಔಟ್; ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್ ಆದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಳೆದ ದಿನವಷ್ಟೇ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. 

ಈಗ ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಿಂದಲೂ ಈ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ಸ್‌ಮನ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದ ಕೈಬಿಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. 

ಈ ನಡುವೆ 'ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್' ಆಗಿ ಸಹ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ತಂದುಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಹೋದ ಪಂದ್ಯದವರೆಗೂ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ ಡೇವಿಡ್‌ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಭಾನುವಾರದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 12ನೇ ಆಟಗಾರನಾದರು.  ಅವರು ಟೈಮ್‌ ಔಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದರು. 

ಅತ್ತ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಕೈಬಿಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಫ್ರಾಂಚೈಸಿ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್ ನಿರ್ಧಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. 

ಏತನ್ಮಧ್ಯೆ ನವದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ  ಜೋಸ್ ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಶತಕದ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿತು. 

David Warner
IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals

