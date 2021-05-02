ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಿಂದ ಕೊಕ್, ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದಲೂ ಔಟ್; ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್ ಆದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್

ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಿಂದ ಕೊಕ್, ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದಲೂ ಔಟ್; ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್ ಆದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಳೆದ ದಿನವಷ್ಟೇ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
ಈಗ ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಿಂದಲೂ ಈ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ಸ್ಮನ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಡುವ ಬಳಗದಿಂದ ಕೈಬಿಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
ಈ ನಡುವೆ 'ವಾಟರ್ ಬಾಯ್' ಆಗಿ ಸಹ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ತಂದುಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಹೋದ ಪಂದ್ಯದವರೆಗೂ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಭಾನುವಾರದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 12ನೇ ಆಟಗಾರನಾದರು. ಅವರು ಟೈಮ್ ಔಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತಂಪು ಪಾನೀಯ ಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದರು.
Warner just wants tobe out there in the middle ..
Always there for this team
( anyother player might’ve done the same too, but to see him do all these after being sacked as captain, not part of the playing XI is ❤️) #ipl2021 #Warner #SRH pic.twitter.com/YFoZNiYmYO
— AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) May 2, 2021
ಅತ್ತ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಕೈಬಿಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಫ್ರಾಂಚೈಸಿ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ನಿರ್ಧಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಏತನ್ಮಧ್ಯೆ ನವದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೋಸ್ ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಶತಕದ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿತು.
Warner deserve a better franchise 💔 pic.twitter.com/POW93ISNDP
— Lucifer (@Stan_Rohit45) May 2, 2021
SRH Dropping David Warner is like -
CSK Dropping MS Dhoni
RCB Dropping Virat Kohli
MI Dropping Rohit Sharma
— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 2, 2021
You'll always be our Captain
Doesn't matter if there's (C) beside your name Or not.
Champion is always a Champion🧡 Warner 🙌#DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/S2zfqZvRy0
— Menka Thakur (@MenkaThakur10) May 2, 2021
David Warner just outside the boundary rope, many could have just sit in the dugout but Warner talking to the players in the ground of #SRH - Great respect for him. pic.twitter.com/TYAG58XjCy
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021
Warner >>> SRH pic.twitter.com/wCUJpzA9pB
— Redh45k #45&49💪😎 (@45_49Redh45k) May 2, 2021
