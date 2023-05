Innings Break!@ChennaiIPL post a dominating first-innings total of 223/3 in the first innings 🔥



Can @DelhiCapitals chase this down? We will find out 🔜



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ESWjX1m8WD #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/bE4jaCLf3G