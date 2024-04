2️⃣ Points ✅



Young guns Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma win it for @PunjabKingsIPL 🙌



They get over the line as they beat #GT by 3 wickets 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0Sy2civoOa #TATAIPL | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/m7b5f8jLbz