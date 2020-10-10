ಶನಿವಾರ, ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 10, 2020
ಧೋನಿಯ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರದ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೋಲ್ಕತಾ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ಸೋತ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧೋನಿ ಅವರ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

ಈ ಮೊದಲು ಆಟಗಾರರ ಪತ್ನಿಯರು ಅಥವಾ ಗೆಳತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಈಗ ಧೋನಿಯವರ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು ಮೃಗೀಯ ವರ್ತನೆಗಿಂತಲೂ ಕೀಳಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ನಟಿ ನಗ್ಮಾ, 'ನಾವೊಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಿ ಈ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದು ತಲುಪಿರುವುದು ತೀರಾ ಅಸಹ್ಯಕರ' ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಇದು ತೀರಾ ತುಚ್ಛ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಏನಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ? ನಾವು ಯಾವ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಸಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ಜಯನಗರ ಶಾಸಕಿ ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಕಳವಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ದುರುಪಯೋಗಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಅಸಹ್ಯಕರ ಉದಾಹರಣೆ' ಎಂದು ಶಿವಸೇನಾ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚತುರ್ವೇದಿ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಹೊರಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

