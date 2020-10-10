ಧೋನಿಯ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರದ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೋಲ್ಕತಾ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ಸೋತ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧೋನಿ ಅವರ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

ಈ ಮೊದಲು ಆಟಗಾರರ ಪತ್ನಿಯರು ಅಥವಾ ಗೆಳತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಈಗ ಧೋನಿಯವರ ಐದು ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು ಮೃಗೀಯ ವರ್ತನೆಗಿಂತಲೂ ಕೀಳಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ನಟಿ ನಗ್ಮಾ, 'ನಾವೊಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಿ ಈ ಹಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದು ತಲುಪಿರುವುದು ತೀರಾ ಅಸಹ್ಯಕರ' ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Where are we headed as a Nation it’s is disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country ?? #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao https://t.co/z8bIBTYHGi — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) October 9, 2020

'ಇದು ತೀರಾ ತುಚ್ಛ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಏನಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ? ನಾವು ಯಾವ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಸಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ಜಯನಗರ ಶಾಸಕಿ ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಕಳವಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

This is just nasty! What’s happening to our country? Where are we heading ? @MahilaCongress https://t.co/xLYDaqQR4Q — Sowmya Reddy | ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (@Sowmyareddyr) October 9, 2020

'ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ದುರುಪಯೋಗಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಅಸಹ್ಯಕರ ಉದಾಹರಣೆ' ಎಂದು ಶಿವಸೇನಾ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚತುರ್ವೇದಿ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಹೊರಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused. If GoI still turns a blind eye to this then I’d say they are complicit in promoting& condoning such mentality with regards to women&sick, perverse mentality https://t.co/Wjm3caWltf — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 9, 2020

Just because of some disgusting & shameful people our country's name gets disturbed ! I personally felt very angry and shameful after hearing this disgusting & shocking news that someone on social media threatened @msdhoni daughter #ziva for rape ! pic.twitter.com/PzkRHMqt4X — Gagan Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@GaganTy14185698) October 10, 2020

Dhoni's 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape threats because he didn't play well in IPL 🇮🇳 Do you see the future of this country for women? where they're normally giving a 6 year old rape threats because her father didn't play a game well?#ziva pic.twitter.com/juKnyKC8M8 — Diwakar Shukla 🍥 (@Diwakar__Shukla) October 10, 2020