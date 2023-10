🇮🇳's No. 1 Shuttler, #TOPSchemeAthlete @PRANNOYHSPRI speaks on the historic Bronze he won at the #AsianGames2022 🤩



Listen to him as he shares his emotions and the significance this bronze holds for India and badminton fraternity together at the Asian Games🌟🏸



Tune In👇🏻… pic.twitter.com/pCByGeabc7