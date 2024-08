🇮🇳 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺! The Indian women's table tennis team faced defeat against 5th seed, Germany, in the quarter-final, ending their campaign at #Paris2024.



🏓 Regardless of today's result, it has been a good effort from our women's team to make… pic.twitter.com/PwDBNkElYd