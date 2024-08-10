ಶನಿವಾರ, 10 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024
Paris Olympics | ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು - ಭಾರತದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ, ಪದಕ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 9 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 23:31 IST
Last Updated 9 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 23:31 IST
ಗಾಲ್ಫ್‌

ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಫೈನಲ್‌: ಅದಿತಿ ಅಶೋಕ್‌, ದೀಕ್ಷಾ ದಾಗರ್‌, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30

ಕುಸ್ತಿ

ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಫ್ರಿಸ್ಟೈಲ್‌ 76 ಕೆ.ಜಿ ಪ್ರಿ–ಕ್ವಾರ್ಟರ್‌ ಫೈನಲ್‌: ರಿತಿಕಾ ಹೂಡಾ  ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬೆರ್ನಾಡೆಟ್‌ ನ್ಯಾಗಿ (ಹಂಗೇರಿ) ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2.51

ನೇರ ಪ್ರಸಾರ: ಸ್ಪೋರ್ಟ್ಸ್‌ 18, ಜಿಯೊ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಆ್ಯಪ್‌

Paris Olympics

