Paris Olympics

<p><strong>ಗಾಲ್ಫ್</strong></p><p>ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಫೈನಲ್: ಅದಿತಿ ಅಶೋಕ್, ದೀಕ್ಷಾ ದಾಗರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30</p><p><strong>ಕುಸ್ತಿ</strong></p><p>ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಫ್ರಿಸ್ಟೈಲ್ 76 ಕೆ.ಜಿ ಪ್ರಿ–ಕ್ವಾರ್ಟರ್ ಫೈನಲ್: ರಿತಿಕಾ ಹೂಡಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬೆರ್ನಾಡೆಟ್ ನ್ಯಾಗಿ (ಹಂಗೇರಿ) ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2.51</p> <p><strong>ನೇರ ಪ್ರಸಾರ:</strong> ಸ್ಪೋರ್ಟ್ಸ್ 18, ಜಿಯೊ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಆ್ಯಪ್</p>