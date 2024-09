🇮🇳 Result Update: #ParaAthletics Women's 100M T12 SF2👇🏻



Simran Sharma advances to the finals😍🥳



The T200m #WorldChampion finishes 2️⃣nd in her SF with a timing of 12.33 seconds and she is now just one step away from glory at #ParisParalympics2024. All the best Simran, give your… pic.twitter.com/fWJrBeOELJ