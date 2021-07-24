ಶನಿವಾರ, ಜುಲೈ 24, 2021
ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ: ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಚಾನುಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 49 ಕೆ.ಜಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಶನಿವಾರದಿಂದ ಭಾರತದ ಪದಕ ಬೇಟೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ ಹರಿದಿದೆ.

2000ನೇ ಇಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಡ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ಣಂ ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್ವರಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಚು ಗೆದ್ದು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಮೊದಲ ಪದಕದ ಸವಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪದಕದ ಗೌರವ ಸಂದಿದೆ.

ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಬಹುತೇಕ ಎಲ್ಲ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು, ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಫೆಡರೇಷನ್‌ಗಳು, ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ, ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನದ ಸಾಲುಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ತಂದ ಸಾಧಕಿ' ಎಂದು ಚಿತ್ರ, ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳ ಸಹಿತ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: Olympics: ಕರ್ಣಂ ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್ವರಿ ಹಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅರಳಿದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹೂ ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಚಾನು

