ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 49 ಕೆ.ಜಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಶನಿವಾರದಿಂದ ಭಾರತದ ಪದಕ ಬೇಟೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮೀರಾಬಾಯಿ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ ಹರಿದಿದೆ.

2000ನೇ ಇಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಡ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ಣಂ ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್ವರಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಚು ಗೆದ್ದು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಮೊದಲ ಪದಕದ ಸವಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೇಟ್‌ಲಿಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪದಕದ ಗೌರವ ಸಂದಿದೆ.

ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಬಹುತೇಕ ಎಲ್ಲ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು, ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಫೆಡರೇಷನ್‌ಗಳು, ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ, ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನದ ಸಾಲುಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ತಂದ ಸಾಧಕಿ' ಎಂದು ಚಿತ್ರ, ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳ ಸಹಿತ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021

What a proud moment. Every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of @mirabai_chanu at the #OlympicGames . Let us #Cheer4India. https://t.co/iR8KrwFacY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AYX0gLP38c — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021

Hearty Congratulations to

Indian Railways 🏋️‍♀️ player @mirabai_chanu, for winning the first medal for India🇮🇳, Silver🥈in Women's 49 Kg #Weightlifting event and

lifting the spirit of India.#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/eheRJqN02a — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for this fantastic achievement.#India is proud of you as you kickstart India’s medal hunt at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/0fAnZJczaH — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 24, 2021