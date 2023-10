FIFTY for Rohit Sharma - his 5⃣3⃣rd in ODIs! 👌 👌



Talk about leading from the front! 👍 👍



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/f29c30au8u#CWC23 | #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/rRV2SRucQJ