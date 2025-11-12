ಬುಧವಾರ, 12 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyscience
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys Prize 2025: ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 12 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:59 IST
Last Updated : 12 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:59 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ಲಾಭ ಶೇ 8ರಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ: ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆ ತಜ್ಞರ ಅಂದಾಜು ಮೀರಿಸಿದ ಕಂಪನಿ
ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ಲಾಭ ಶೇ 8ರಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ: ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆ ತಜ್ಞರ ಅಂದಾಜು ಮೀರಿಸಿದ ಕಂಪನಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ: ಶಾಲಾ ಕೊಠಡಿ ದುರಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ನೆರವು
ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ: ಶಾಲಾ ಕೊಠಡಿ ದುರಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ನೆರವು
TechnologyscienceAWARDSInfosysNarayana MurthyInfosys awardsInfosys Science Foundation Awards

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT