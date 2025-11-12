Infosys Prize 2025: ಇನ್ಫೊಸಿಸ್‌ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

The Infosys Prize 2025 in Physical Sciences is awarded to Prof. Karthish Manthiram, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Chemistry at Caltech.— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
His research focuses on creating sustainable chemical processes powered by renewable electricity. Prof. Manthiram’s work shows how… pic.twitter.com/lpady4TJgU
The Infosys Prize 2025 in Mathematical Sciences is awarded to Prof. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Associate Professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
His work links different areas of mathematics, such as group dynamics and complex analysis, to study patterns that… pic.twitter.com/1k6qU9Ryvp
The Infosys Prize 2025 in Life Sciences is awarded to Dr. Anjana Badrinarayanan, Associate Professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore.— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
Her research on genome maintenance and DNA repair explains how cells protect and recover their genetic material.
Dr.… pic.twitter.com/LOfwENVFUi
The Infosys Prize 2025 in Humanities and Social Sciences is awarded to Prof. Andrew Ollett, Associate Professor at the University of Chicago.— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
A leading scholar of Prakrit languages and Indian intellectual history, Prof. Ollett studies how languages influence culture, literature,… pic.twitter.com/WDrjJrJyl4
The Infosys Prize 2025 in Engineering & Computer Science is awarded to Prof. Sushant Sachdeva, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto.— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
His research on algorithms and optimization strengthens the foundations of computing that support communication, healthcare, and… pic.twitter.com/KQF02pPJ3w
The Infosys Prize 2025 in Economics is awarded to Prof. Nikhil Agarwal, Paul A. Samuelson Professor of Economics at @MIT .— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
His work on market design has helped improve systems that match people to opportunities, including school choice, medical residencies, and kidney exchanges.… pic.twitter.com/15OGefXrGE
“It is science alone that can solve the problems of hunger and poverty, of superstition, and deadening customs and traditions.” - Jawaharlal Nehru, quoted by N.R. Narayana Murthy, Trustee - Infosys Science Foundation and Founder, Infosys Limited, during his keynote address at the… pic.twitter.com/CALvm0Xcw6— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
“Ultimately, research is the only means we have to make India a better nation, and this world a better world. This is the only way that we can fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. The founding fathers sacrificed their lives to create an India where the poorest child in the…— Infosys Prize (@InfosysPrize) November 12, 2025
