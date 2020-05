DCW has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as gangrape of minor girls.All the people involved in this act should be immediately arrested and a strong message needs to be given out. #BoysLockerRoom

