ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ 2020: ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಕವಯತ್ರಿಗೆ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

ಸ್ಟಾಕ್‌ಹೋಮ್‌: 2020ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ಘೋಷಣೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಕವಯತ್ರಿ ಲೂಯಿಸ್‌ ಗ್ಲುಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Literature Laureate Louise Glück made her debut in 1968 with ‘Firstborn’ and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/QORlhZy4Lt

