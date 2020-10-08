ಗುರುವಾರ , ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 8, 2020
ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ 2020: ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಕವಯತ್ರಿಗೆ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

ಕವಯತ್ರಿ ಲೂಯಿಸ್‌ ಗ್ಲುಕ್ಸ್‌

ಸ್ಟಾಕ್‌ಹೋಮ್‌: 2020ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ಘೋಷಣೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಕವಯತ್ರಿ ಲೂಯಿಸ್‌ ಗ್ಲುಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

 

Nobel prize
literature award

