ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ|ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ: ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ‌ ತಗುಲಿದ ಬೆಂಕಿ

<p><strong>ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ:</strong> ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ವಿರೋಧಿ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ವೇಳೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ತಗುಲಿದೆ.</p>.<p>ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಕಚೇರಿ ಮುಂಭಾಗದ ವೃತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಯರ್ ಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಲು ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಸುರಿಯುವಾಗ ದೇವಪ್ಪ ಮಾಗಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿತ್ತು.</p>.<p>ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸುತ್ತಲಿನ ಜನರು ಬೆಂಕಿ ನಂದಿಸಿದರು. ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಯಿತು</p>