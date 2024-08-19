ಸೋಮವಾರ, 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homedistrictbagalkot
ADVERTISEMENT

ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ|ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ: ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ‌ ತಗುಲಿದ ಬೆಂಕಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 7:50 IST
Last Updated 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 7:50 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ: ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ‌ವಿರೋಧಿ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ‌ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ‌ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ‌ವೇಳೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ತಗುಲಿದೆ.

ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಕಚೇರಿ ಮುಂಭಾಗದ ವೃತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಯರ್ ಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಲು ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಸುರಿಯುವಾಗ ದೇವಪ್ಪ ಮಾಗಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿತ್ತು.

ಕೂಡಲೇ‌ ಸುತ್ತಲಿನ ಜನರು ಬೆಂಕಿ ನಂದಿಸಿದರು. ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಯಿತು

MUDAcongress protest

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT