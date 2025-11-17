ಸೋಮವಾರ, 17 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation career guidesslc
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC EXAM | ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೋತ್ತರ: ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 17 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 10:07 IST
Last Updated : 17 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 10:07 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
PDF
17 SSLC SCIENCE for QR CODE.pdf
ಓಪನ್ ಮಾಡಿ
SSLC ExamsSSLCscience

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT