ದೇಹ ತೂಕ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಲು ಹಾರ್ಮೋನ್‌ ಮಾತ್ರೆ ನುಂಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಕಂಗನಾ ರನೋಟ್

Love is pouring from all over for #KanganaRanaut's spectacular look and the way she has picked up the character of #Jayalalitha Ji. Can't wait for #Thalaivi!! 🤩😍 . . . . . . . . #Thalaivi @thalaivithefilm @vishnuinduri @brindaprasad @gvprakash @karmamediaent @tseries.official @vibrimedia @neeta_lulla #RajatSAroraa _#ALVijay

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:02am PST