Kantara Review | ರಿಷಬ್ ಅದ್ಭುತ ನಟನೆ, ರೋಚಕ ಕ್ಲೈಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಎಂದ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು

Another National Award Loading... Rishabh Shetty dose it again.. lots of goosebumps moment in whole film.. @shetty_rishab#KantaraChapter1 #RishabShetty #KantaraChapter1review pic.twitter.com/R5DUcOUDal— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) October 1, 2025
#KantaraChapter1 — BEST Climax In Indian Cinema , A Big FEAST ! @shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/uURhHt9Jtp— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 1, 2025
#Kantara #KantaraChapter1 Even though the movie has a few downsides, it will leave you in a trance after watching. Post interval scenes are mind blowing and the pre interval block is amazing. Visually stunning, but it misses the realistic touch Raj B Shetty @RajbShettyOMK gave to… pic.twitter.com/jM3H7wxTYC— truthspeaker (@falsehoodslayer) October 1, 2025
#KantaraChapter1Review ⭐ (1/5)— Raaj TeewaRi (@_raajteewari) October 2, 2025
I didn't enjoy Kantara Chapter 1, I hardly survived it, it was a loud torture to my ear and my head.
The movie has a lot of unnecessary stuff going on everywhere, the forced comedy just didn't work, feels like it's never going to end, and has… pic.twitter.com/pBLQqetNbe
Kantara Chapter 1 is a cinematic experience that blends myth, culture, and raw storytelling into a visually arresting spectacle. From its atmospheric world-building to Rishab Shetty’s commanding direction, every frame feels purposeful and immersive.— Hughie Campbell🦇 (@Butcher_008) October 1, 2025
The film doesn’t just… pic.twitter.com/WX4Ej4CIgp
My frank review#KantaraChapter1 Last 45mins to 1hr is another level. You must watch the movie for it. There are Goosebumps moments.— Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) October 1, 2025
For the first 1:30 mins to 1:45mins I felt like watching previous Kantara film, only, time period is different.
Indian filmmakers should stop… pic.twitter.com/2q9BWx6Y1M
#KantaraChapter1 [4/5] : 💥 Divine Cinema, Goosebump Experience!@shetty_rishab owns every frame 🙌🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2025
That transformation + climax = THEATRE ERUPTS 🤯@rukminitweets surprise package 🌸#AjaneeshLoknath BGM = Soul of Kantara 🎶
This is not just a film, it’s a pure DIVINE RIDE…
#KantaraChapter1Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5/5 !!@shetty_rishab does it again 🔥#KantaraChapter1 doesn’t just entertain, it awakens something deeper within you...💥— its cinema (@itsciiinema) October 1, 2025
Pure goosebumps!🔥 A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit...
A must & should watch movie… pic.twitter.com/l409OWnXoU
#KantaraChapter1 - 4/5#KantaraChapter1 is truly 10x bigger than #Kantara in scale, making, and content.— Box Office (@Box_Office_BO) October 1, 2025
The visuals are breathtaking, the action sequences electrifying, and the narrative thoroughly gripping. The backstory is seamlessly woven with impactful high moments at… pic.twitter.com/4cZxCtApoH
#KantaraChapter1Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐½@shetty_rishab does it again ✅#KantaraChapter1 doesn’t just entertain, it awakens something deeper within you...🚨— Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 1, 2025
Pure goosebumps!🔥 A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit...
Those final 10 minutes of climax redefine what… pic.twitter.com/fdGULky9v8
Every Single Kannada cinema fan who scrolling Twitter feed right now 🥹😭😭❤️— Guru Sattur 🚩 (@Gurusattur45) October 1, 2025
Blockbuster talk 🥵🥶💥#KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/1zBwX4y1Ea
Just watched #KantaraChapter1, and it is below average, with poor writing and a confusing plot. Rishab Shetty leans on a single Guliga possession scene that was already shown in Kantara. People on X are hyping it because it is paid. My rating: ⭐⭐½. Overhyped and disappointing. pic.twitter.com/zR6VwukBhp— Aaryapriya Bhuyan (@Aryapriya_B) October 1, 2025
Picture of the Day #KantaraChapter1— Filmy Corner ꭗ (@filmycorner9) October 1, 2025
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wE4r1fjG7w
#KantaraChapter1 A Solid Prequel that is technically superb and has a fair share of theater worthy sequences that work well despite a few narration dips and slow pacing at times!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 1, 2025
The film picks up right where the first installment leaves off and establishes the backstory…
ತಾಳ್ಮೆಯಿಂದ ನೋಡಿ— Veerakaputra Srinivasa (@VeerakaputraSri) October 1, 2025
ತಾಳ್ಮೆಯಿದ್ದರೆ ನೋಡಿ...
ಕಾಂತಾರ ಚಾಪ್ಟರ್ ಒಂದರ ಟೈಟಲ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಇದು. ಇಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹೆಸರುಗಳು ಎಷ್ಟಿರಬಹುದು ಎಣಿಸಿ. ಆಗದಿದ್ದರೆ ಅದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಪ್ಪಲ್ಲ. ಅಷ್ಟು ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಿದವರ ತಪ್ಪು! #KantaraChapter1Review pic.twitter.com/2p24gJMeet
Pretty decent first half, slow build up and less elevation scenes..interval peaked - Rukmini looks great❤️— LOKI (@Loki_trickster0) October 2, 2025
Rishabh as usual good perfomence - production quality wise better than last part - overall verdict depends on second half 👍🏻#KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/XAESIHBQOd
💯 worth for 1000 cr #KantaraChapter1 wowwwwwwwwwwwwwww . Congratulations for huge success @shetty_rishab brother . pic.twitter.com/8uzjGZKzeR— RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) October 2, 2025
