ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ದಿಕ್ಸೂಚಿ: ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌ -THE CONCERT

ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌: Unit 5

The Concert was a lesson written by Shanta Rameshwar Rao. Here the writer of this lesson narrates an incident which is heart touching story. One Morning, Smita, a girl of 16, was reading the newspaper. She got the attention of the newspaper announcement, that Pandit Ravishankar was playing the Sitar in Shanmukhanand Auditorium, the next day. On hearing the news paper’s announcement both Anant and Smita were very much excited. Anant was so excited that, he expressed his last wish that he must hear Pandit Ravishankar’s concert and must see him, because he had not many days to live in. It was the chance of his life time.

Actually, Anant was suffering from cancer. He was going to die soon. Even though, his family members came to Bombay for the treatment, their hopes had not been fulfilled. His condition grew worse with each passing day and doctors felt helpless. They said, “take him home, give him the things he likes, indulge him”, Then only all the family members knew that Anant had not many days to live in. But they believed in the miracles of modern science. They believed that Anant could be cured at the hospital and he would take part in forthcoming table tennis tournament. They greatly believed that he would play the Sitar again and would become a great Sitarist one day. Though he was a talented boy. He had already composed his own tunes to the astonishment of his Guru.

Anant’s sister Smita encouraged all the family members by saying everything will be alright Anant would be cured in the hospital. She hid all her feelings in her heart. Now she was deeply thinking about the wish of Anant. The last wish of him was to see and hear Pandit Ravishankar. With the suggestion of aunt Sushila, Smita decided to go to the concert alone without Anant. The next day Smita went to the Concert with her father. She sat beside her father in the gallery. She heard the thundering welcome which the audience gave the master. She felt as if everything was going in her dream. She listened to the unfolding ragas, but she was not enjoying the concert completely. She was deeply thinking about the plan she had made to fulfill Anant’s last wish. In every beat of the Tabala, she heard Anant’s voice it is a chance of life time.

After the end of the concert, Smita decided to meet Pandit Ravishankar. Though she felt very nervous, her heart was beating loudly, her knees felt week, her tongue dry, she took encourage and stood in front of the great masters. She told the story of her brother and requested them to come to her home and play the Sitar for Anant. Thus she proved she was the real sister of Anant and a girl with Mother’s heart. After listening to the story of Anant, both Ravishankar and Ustad Allah Rakha agreed to perform for the boy. Though they were foremost artist with busy schedule, they agreed to come to the ordinary people’s house and responded positively to the request of the little girl. It shows that both the artists were simple in their attitude and kind by heart. The next morning the great masters came to aunt Sushila’s apartment. The neighbours could not believe their eyes. Pandit Ravi Shakar and Ustad Allah Rakha performed the concert for Anant. Anant listened to the ragas happily with a sense of satisfaction, his last wish was fulfilled and he lost his life.