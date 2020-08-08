ಶನಿವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 8, 2020
ಕೇರಳ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ| ಮಂಗಳೂರು ನೆನೆದ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು: ಎರಡು ಅವಘಡಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಹೋಲಿಕೆ

Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೇರಳ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ ನಡೆದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ದಶಕದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಭೀಕರ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ 2010ರ ಮೇ 22ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 6.15ಕ್ಕೆ ನಡೆದ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೈಲಟ್‌, ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ 158 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರು.  ಆ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 135 ಮಂದಿ ವಯಸ್ಕರು, 19 ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಹಾಗೂ 4 ಶಿಶುಗಳು, 6 ಮಂದಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 166 ಮಂದಿ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. 8 ಮಂದಿ ಬದುಕುಳಿದಿದ್ದರು. ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟವರಲ್ಲಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಉಡುಪಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಕೇರಳದವರಿದ್ದರು.

ನಿನ್ನೆ(ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ) ರಾತ್ರಿ ದುಬೈಯಿಂದ ಬಂದ ಏರ್‌ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಿಮಾನವು (ಐಎಕ್ಸ್‌ 1344) ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರನ್‌ವೇಯಿಂದ ಜಾರಿ ಸಮೀಪದ ಕಣಿವೆಗೆ ಬಿದ್ದು ಎರಡು ಹೋಳಾಗಿದೆ. ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 7.40ಕ್ಕೆ ನಡೆದ ಅವಘಡದಲ್ಲಿ 17 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ ನಡೆದು ದಶಕವೇ ಕಳೆದಿದ್ದರೂ, ಅದೇ ಅಪಘಾತವನ್ನು ಹೋಲುವಂತಹ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಅಪಘಾತ ಕೇರಳದ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿರುವುದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. 

ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ನೆನಪು ಮತ್ತು ಹೋಲಿಕೆಗಳೇನು?

ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ವಿಮಾನದ ಅಪಘಾತದ ಭೀಕರ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಮತ್ತೆ 2010ರಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈನಿಂದ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಐಎಕ್ಸ್ -812ರ ಅಪಘಾತದಂತೆ ಇದು ಭಾಸವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಜೆ, ಆಗ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ಎಂದು ತರುಣ್‌ ಶುಕ್ಲಾ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಕೇರಳದ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರನ್‌ವೆ ಸ್ಟ್ರಿಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ಒವರ್‌ಶೂಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಂತರ ವಿಮಾನವು ಎರಡು ಭಾಗಗಳಾಗಿ ವಿಭಜನೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇಶದ ಟೇಬಲ್‌ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ, ಒಂದು ದಶಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂತಹ ಎರಡನೇ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ. 2010 ರಲ್ಲಿ, ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟೇಬಲ್‌ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆಯಾದ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತಕ್ಕೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದು, 150 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ದೇವುಲಪಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಡಾ.ಸುನಂದಾ ಬಾಲ್‌ ಎಂಬುವವರು, ' ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಎಷ್ಟು ಜನರಿಗೆ ನೆನಪಿದೆ? 22 ಮೇ 2010 ರಂದು ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪಘಾತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ದುಬೈ- ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ವಿಮಾನ. ಒವರ್‌ಶೂಟ್‌ ಟೇಬಲ್ ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆ ಕಣಿವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾರಿ ಬಿದ್ದಿತ್ತು 153 ಮೃತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ

ಟೇಬಲ್ ಟಾಪ್ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳು ಭಯಾನಕವಾಗಿವೆ. ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಂತರ, ಈಗ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್. ದೇವರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಗುಣಪಡಿಸಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮೃತರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವನ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಸಂಜಯ್‌ ಪಿಂಟೊ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

