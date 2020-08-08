ಕೇರಳ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ| ಮಂಗಳೂರು ನೆನೆದ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು: ಎರಡು ಅವಘಡಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಹೋಲಿಕೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೇರಳ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ ನಡೆದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ದಶಕದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಭೀಕರ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ 2010ರ ಮೇ 22ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 6.15ಕ್ಕೆ ನಡೆದ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೈಲಟ್‌, ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ 158 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 135 ಮಂದಿ ವಯಸ್ಕರು, 19 ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಹಾಗೂ 4 ಶಿಶುಗಳು, 6 ಮಂದಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 166 ಮಂದಿ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. 8 ಮಂದಿ ಬದುಕುಳಿದಿದ್ದರು. ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟವರಲ್ಲಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಉಡುಪಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಕೇರಳದವರಿದ್ದರು.

ನಿನ್ನೆ(ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ) ರಾತ್ರಿ ದುಬೈಯಿಂದ ಬಂದ ಏರ್‌ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಿಮಾನವು (ಐಎಕ್ಸ್‌ 1344) ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರನ್‌ವೇಯಿಂದ ಜಾರಿ ಸಮೀಪದ ಕಣಿವೆಗೆ ಬಿದ್ದು ಎರಡು ಹೋಳಾಗಿದೆ. ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 7.40ಕ್ಕೆ ನಡೆದ ಅವಘಡದಲ್ಲಿ 17 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ವಿಮಾನ ದುರಂತ ನಡೆದು ದಶಕವೇ ಕಳೆದಿದ್ದರೂ, ಅದೇ ಅಪಘಾತವನ್ನು ಹೋಲುವಂತಹ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಅಪಘಾತ ಕೇರಳದ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿರುವುದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ನೆನಪು ಮತ್ತು ಹೋಲಿಕೆಗಳೇನು?

ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ವಿಮಾನದ ಅಪಘಾತದ ಭೀಕರ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಮತ್ತೆ 2010ರಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈನಿಂದ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಐಎಕ್ಸ್ -812ರ ಅಪಘಾತದಂತೆ ಇದು ಭಾಸವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಸಂಜೆ, ಆಗ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ಎಂದು ತರುಣ್‌ ಶುಕ್ಲಾ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Terrible images coming of Air India Express aircraft overshooting at Kozhikode where its raining heavily. Again like the 2010 crash of Air India Express IX-812 a Dubai flight. This time evening then it was early morning. pic.twitter.com/zeNYjHoMwM — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 7, 2020

ಕೇರಳದ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರನ್‌ವೆ ಸ್ಟ್ರಿಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ಒವರ್‌ಶೂಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಂತರ ವಿಮಾನವು ಎರಡು ಭಾಗಗಳಾಗಿ ವಿಭಜನೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇಶದ ಟೇಬಲ್‌ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ, ಒಂದು ದಶಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂತಹ ಎರಡನೇ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ. 2010 ರಲ್ಲಿ, ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟೇಬಲ್‌ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆಯಾದ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತಕ್ಕೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದು, 150 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ದೇವುಲಪಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Major accident at Kozhikode airport in Kerala as flight breaks into two after overshooting the runway strip. Second such incident in a decade on tabletop runways in the country. In 2010, a flight crashed at Mangalore, another tabletop runway, leading to more than 150 deaths. pic.twitter.com/tuECBYtrdp — Rahul Devulapalli (@rahulscribe) August 7, 2020

ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಡಾ.ಸುನಂದಾ ಬಾಲ್‌ ಎಂಬುವವರು, ' ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಎಷ್ಟು ಜನರಿಗೆ ನೆನಪಿದೆ? 22 ಮೇ 2010 ರಂದು ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪಘಾತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿತ್ತು. ದುಬೈ- ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ವಿಮಾನ. ಒವರ್‌ಶೂಟ್‌ ಟೇಬಲ್ ಟಾಪ್ ರನ್‌ವೆ ಕಣಿವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾರಿ ಬಿದ್ದಿತ್ತು 153 ಮೃತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ

How many of you remember ?

There was identical accident at Mangalore on 22 May 2010

Dubai ,- Mangalore Air India flight

Over shot the "Table Top runway .

Falls in Valley

153 Dead pic.twitter.com/rNEx6SUjQd — Dr Sunanda Bal🇮🇳 (@Drsunandambal) August 8, 2020

ಟೇಬಲ್ ಟಾಪ್ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳು ಭಯಾನಕವಾಗಿವೆ. ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಂತರ, ಈಗ ಕೋಯಿಕ್ಕೋಡ್. ದೇವರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಗುಣಪಡಿಸಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮೃತರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವನ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಸಂಜಯ್‌ ಪಿಂಟೊ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Table top airports are scary. After Mangalore, now Kozhikode. May God heal the injured and comfort the families of the deceased. — Sanjay Pinto (@Sanjay_Pinto) August 8, 2020

Table top airports r always risky especially during rainy season... Happened in 2010 Mangalore n now in Kozhikode... Capt. Sathe was 58 NDA, gold medalist in NDA, sword of honor in Air Force Academy and a test pilot... Co Pilot Akhilesh Kumar... Rest in peace...#planecrash pic.twitter.com/TcQNwHq0Sf — Iʀsʜᴀᴅ (@irshad5005) August 8, 2020

Are NOT table -top airports a problem? In 2010, we had Mangalore crash and now #AirIndia plane accident in Kozhikode. So many precious lives being lost. #kozikode — drmunishraizada (@DrMunishRaizada) August 8, 2020

The devastating news brought back the memories of Mangalore crash. Why can't we be more careful with tabletop runways, especially in such awful weather conditions. A 2011 report submitted to the Ministry also flagged unsafe conditions at Calicut airport. :( https://t.co/Y6IHSOc38x — Parni Sharma (@SharmaParni) August 7, 2020

Last sec go-around (abort landing) due to poor visibility @aaiclcairport last year. Calicut airport has a table top runway similar to Mangalore @aaimlrairport which makes landing in inclement weather much more dangerous. pic.twitter.com/lD0O6jKqCi — HAWK⚡🦅 (@WarHawk099) August 7, 2020

Similarities are eerie to what happened in Mangalore in 2010😞

Another #AirIndiaExpress Flight / Boeing-737 / From Dubai / Skid off the tabletop runway...

//

160 perished

I stood three days amidst the wreckage - as the DGCA tried to find the black box

Never flew AI after that. pic.twitter.com/EdOPjoUmr7 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) August 7, 2020