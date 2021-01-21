ಮೇಘಾಲಯ, ಮಣಿಪುರ, ತ್ರಿಪುರ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನ’: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಮೇಘಾಲಯ, ಮಣಿಪುರ ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನ’ದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಈ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ–1971ರ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಮೂರೂ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು 1972ರ ಜನವರಿ 21 ರಂದು ರಚನೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದವು.

ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ‘ಮೇಘಾಲಯದ ನನ್ನ ಸಹೋದರಿಯರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರರಿಗೆ ಅವರ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ದಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರತ್ವದ ಮನೋಭಾವದಿಂದ ಹೆಸರುವಾಸಿ. ಮೇಘಾಲಯದ ಯುವಕರು ಸೃಜನಶೀಲ ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೇರಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ಆಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ‘ಮಣಿಪುರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ದೇಶದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಮಣಿಪುರ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಇದೆ. ಮಣಿಪುರ ಆವಿಷ್ಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆಗಳ ಶಕ್ತಿಕೇಂದ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಸಾಗುವ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪಯಣಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಸ್ವಭಾವ ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಹಲವು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಕಾನ್ರಾಡ್ ಸಂಗ್ಮಾ, ಮಣಿಪುರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎನ್‌. ಬರೇನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿಪ್ಲವ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ದೇವ್ ಅವರೂ ತಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸಂಗ್ಮಾ, ‘ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ದಿನದಂದು, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ರಚನೆಗೆ ದಾರಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಮ್ಮ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ನಮ್ಮ ಜನರ ಭವಿಷ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಅದೇ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಬದ್ಧತೆ ರೂಢಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುಂದುವರಿಯೊಣ. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

On #MeghalayaDay, we honour our resolute leaders before us who paved way for the creation of Meghalaya. Let us recommit ourselves & carry forward their legacy with the same values & purpose that inspired them- for the future of our people. Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Day! pic.twitter.com/rsZdcQjb4a — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2021

ಬರೇನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌, ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ನನ್ನ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತ ಸಹಬಾಳ್ವೆ, ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಗಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುವುದಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಜ್ಞೆ ಮಾಡೋಣ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಉತ್ತುಂಗವನ್ನೇರಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

I extend my warmest greetings & wishes to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. Under the tireless & committed leadership of Shri @SangmaConrad ji, the state is achieving excellence & continuing to prosper. May the State be blessed with more prosperity & progress. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 21, 2021

‘ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಸಹೋದರಿಯರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರರಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ತ್ರಿಪುರವು ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ನಾಯಕ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಕಾಲಘಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ನಾಗರಿಕರ ಆಶಯ ಮತ್ತು ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಕಾರಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಾವು ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ’ ಎಂದು ಬಿಪ್ಲವ್‌ ದೇವ್‌ ಭರವಸೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.