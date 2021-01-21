ಗುರುವಾರ , ಜನವರಿ 21, 2021
ಮೇಘಾಲಯ, ಮಣಿಪುರ, ತ್ರಿಪುರ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನ’: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಮೇಘಾಲಯ, ಮಣಿಪುರ ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನ’ದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಈ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ–1971ರ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಮೂರೂ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು 1972ರ ಜನವರಿ 21 ರಂದು ರಚನೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದವು.

ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ‘ಮೇಘಾಲಯದ ನನ್ನ ಸಹೋದರಿಯರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರರಿಗೆ ಅವರ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ದಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರತ್ವದ ಮನೋಭಾವದಿಂದ ಹೆಸರುವಾಸಿ. ಮೇಘಾಲಯದ ಯುವಕರು ಸೃಜನಶೀಲ ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೇರಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ಆಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ‘ಮಣಿಪುರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ದೇಶದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಮಣಿಪುರ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಇದೆ. ಮಣಿಪುರ ಆವಿಷ್ಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆಗಳ ಶಕ್ತಿಕೇಂದ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಸಾಗುವ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪಯಣಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಸ್ವಭಾವ ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಹಲವು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಕಾನ್ರಾಡ್ ಸಂಗ್ಮಾ, ಮಣಿಪುರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎನ್‌. ಬರೇನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ತ್ರಿಪುರ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿಪ್ಲವ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ದೇವ್ ಅವರೂ ತಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸಂಗ್ಮಾ, ‘ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ದಿನದಂದು, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ರಚನೆಗೆ ದಾರಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಮ್ಮ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ನಮ್ಮ ಜನರ ಭವಿಷ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಅದೇ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಬದ್ಧತೆ ರೂಢಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುಂದುವರಿಯೊಣ. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮೇಘಾಲಯ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬರೇನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌, ‘ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ನನ್ನ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತ ಸಹಬಾಳ್ವೆ, ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಗಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುವುದಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಜ್ಞೆ ಮಾಡೋಣ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಉತ್ತುಂಗವನ್ನೇರಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಸಹೋದರಿಯರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಹೋದರರಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಾಪನಾ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ತ್ರಿಪುರವು ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ನಾಯಕ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಕಾಲಘಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ನಾಗರಿಕರ ಆಶಯ ಮತ್ತು ಆಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಕಾರಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಾವು ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ’ ಎಂದು ಬಿಪ್ಲವ್‌ ದೇವ್‌ ಭರವಸೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

