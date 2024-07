ಥಾಣೆ | ಬೆಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಏಡಿ ಹಿಡಿಯಲು ಹೋಗಿ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಬಿದ್ದ ಐವರು ಬಾಲಕರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NDRF & fire brigade team rescued the five children who got stuck while catching crabs on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam, in Thane.



Fire Officer, Ganesh Kedare says, "We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on…