ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 13 ಜೂನ್ 2025
ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ Air India ವಿಮಾನ ಪತನ: ದುರಂತ ಸ್ಥಳದ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2025, 9:49 IST
Last Updated : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2025, 9:49 IST
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

Breaking News: 200ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಿದ್ದ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪತನ

Air IndiaRescue operationplane crashplane crashesAhmedabad

ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

