Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video captured exact moment Air India's AI -171 passenger aircraft crashed near Meghnaninagar area earlier today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025
(Disclaimer: PTI can not verify the authenticity of the video)
(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/qAK8aP6wGH
#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people… pic.twitter.com/zn3ZMsJjCi
#WATCH Rescue and relief operations are underway at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
A green corridor to transport injured passengers for treatment and to hospitals is being established. pic.twitter.com/oUfpTc7VTB
#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site pic.twitter.com/z9XsemwDnx— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
#WATCH | Thick smoke billows from the Air India plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/NsCGenhPGw— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
#WATCH | Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat CM and promised all Central assitance pic.twitter.com/PqsaCsnFKd
#WATCH | Smoke seen emanating from the site of the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/CiXx7l0HVv— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
#WATCH | Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad; Thick smoke and dust emerge as an impact of the plane crash pic.twitter.com/JLPApIfPnU— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Smoke seen emanating from airport premises. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qbO486KoEo
